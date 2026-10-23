Watch: #PMModi's New 'Unity' Pitch #India's #ViksitBharat Vision By 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for greater unity and proactive efforts to address new challenges facing the nation.“Times have changed over the past few decades. New challenges have emerged before the nation, and new distortions have appeared in society,” Modi said. He stressed that the responsibility to tackle these issues rests on everyone, urging citizens to unite against forces that seek to divide society. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d