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Watch: Police Uses Water Cannons On #Congress March In #Uttarakhand

Police in Uttarakhand used water cannons to disperse Congress leaders and workers attempting to gherao the State Assembly in Gairsain. The Congress said the protest was organised to agitate against the

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Published27 Oct 2026, 03:23 PM IST
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Watch: Police Uses Water Cannons On #Congress March In #Uttarakhand
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