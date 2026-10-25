Watch: #Protests Turn Violent In #Paris As Cost-Of-Living Demos Spread Across #France

Protests against the rising cost of living have turned violent in Paris, with demonstrators clashing with riot police.Large numbers of people have taken to the streets across France, expressing anger over soaring prices and household expenses. Scenes of confrontation between protesters and security forces were reported in the capital as the demonstrations intensified.The unrest highlights growing public frustration with economic pressures facing ordinary citizens. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d