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Watch: Putin And Shehbaz Sharif’s SCO Summit Moment Sparks Massive Buzz

A widely shared clip from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on 1 September shows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif moving quickly toward Russian President Vladimir Putin after leaders posed for an official group photograph. Online commentary has portrayed the moment as Sharif “chasing” Putin, though the footage alone does not confirm any snub. It shows Sharif attempting to catch up as delegates moved away from the photo area. ANI’s video characterises the episode as Sharif rushing to meet Putin and notes a similar viral incident from the previous year.

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Published1 Sep 2026, 06:33 PM IST
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Watch: Putin And Shehbaz Sharif’s SCO Summit Moment Sparks Massive Buzz
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