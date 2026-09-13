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Watch: #Putin Departs For #Russia As #BRICS Summit 2026 In #India Concludes

Russian President

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2026, 04:39 PM IST
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Watch: #Putin Departs For #Russia As #BRICS Summit 2026 In #India Concludes
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