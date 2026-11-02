Watch: #Putin's Top Official Brags About Increasing Russian Tourists In #India

Alexander Sitnikov, Representative of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development in India, said mutual tourism demand has grown significantly in recent years, with tourist traffic reaching 143,000 trips last year. Indian travellers are showing rising interest not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg but also in Siberia, the Russian Far East, Murmansk, Arkhangelsk and Kazan. Russian visitors continue to favour Goa’s beaches, the Golden Triangle (Delhi-Agra-Jaipur) and Ayurveda wellness tours in Kerala. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d