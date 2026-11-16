Watch: Putin's Top Official Questions Europe As Russia Demands Security Reset

Is Europe’s lack of a united voice weakening its push for a place at the Ukraine peace table? As European leaders seek representation in US-mediated negotiations, Moscow has questioned whether the continent can agree on a common position. The Kremlin says Europe must first demonstrate its willingness to contribute to the peace process before joining the talks. Disagreements over military support, ceasefire terms and Europe’s future security are adding to the tensions as the diplomatic battle intensifies.