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Watch: Rafale marine aircraft's maiden landing on INS Vikrant

A Rafale Marine fighter jet landed on and took off from the Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for the first time on Thursday, officials aware of the matter said. The ongoing trials, ahead of the induction of these fighters, mark the first steps towards operationalising the aircraft in the navy, they said on Friday.

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Published30 Oct 2026, 08:40 PM IST
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Watch: Rafale marine aircraft's maiden landing on INS Vikrant
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