Watch: #RahulGandhi Climbs Police Barrier, Waves Tricolour At #INDIA Bloc's #ECI Protest

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was seen climbing atop a police barrier and waving the Tricolour during the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest in Delhi against the Election Commission of India. The demonstration, staged by opposition MPs, focused on grievances related to the Election Commission. Gandhi’s action of scaling the barricade and holding the national flag became a striking visual from the protest site. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d