Watch: #RahulGandhi Launches Fresh Warning For #GyaneshKumar Amid #CEC Protest

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, linking the ongoing Opposition protest to the same question raised by two Election Commissioners. “This is happening because we are raising the very same question that the two Election Commissioners had asked: why isn’t Gyanesh Kumar resigning?” Gandhi said. He added, “Gyanesh Kumar, you have lost your sleep; we will not spare you… We know about your past and your corruption, and we are waiting…” Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d