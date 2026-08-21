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Watch: #RahulGandhi Protests at #DelhiPolice Station With Pellet Injury Victim, Demands FIR

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi continues to remain at the DCP Office of Parliament Street Police Station along with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students’ protest last month.Gandhi is insisting that an FIR be registered on Lochav’s written police complaint. Congress MP Kumari Selja is also present with them.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2026, 05:11 PM IST
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Watch: #RahulGandhi Protests at #DelhiPolice Station With Pellet Injury Victim, Demands FIR
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