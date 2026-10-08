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Watch: #rahulgandhi's Scalding Jibe At #pmmodi #amitsah #mohanbhagwat & #gyaneshkumar

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said around 300 MPs from both Houses wish to stage a peaceful protest but have been prevented for two days. He stated that MPs were first stopped outside the

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Published8 Oct 2026, 03:58 PM IST
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Watch: #rahulgandhi's Scalding Jibe At #pmmodi #amitsah #mohanbhagwat & #gyaneshkumar
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