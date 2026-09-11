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Watch: RBI Governor's message to fintech companies at GFF 2026

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra advised fintechs to treat consumer data as a fiduciary responsibility, saying the industry’s most valuable asset may be data rather than funds, and that putting monetisation ahead of responsibility could erode trust.

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Published11 Sep 2026, 06:42 AM IST
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