Watch: RBL Bank's Anshul Swami on impact of loan restructuring on borrowers

Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 08:14 PM IST

Anshul Swami, Head Retail Inclusion and Rural Prod... moreAnshul Swami, Head Retail Inclusion and Rural Products, RBL Bank spoke at the Mint Money Conversation on the impact of loan restructuring on borrowers. He explained if the restructuring would affect the credit scores of borrowers. Swami also spoke on his expectations from the upcoming festive season. Watch the full video for all the details.