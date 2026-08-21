Watch: #RekhaGupta Reveals #Delhi's Master Plan For 2047

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlines key features of the Delhi Master Plan 2047, noting the city’s constraints within 1,484 square kilometres. She says comprehensive development has been prioritised across rural areas, unauthorised colonies and planned zones while addressing rising transport-related pollution. A major highlight is the provision of housing for all sections of society. Gupta also announces a significant decision on commercial activities: commercial operations will now be permitted on the ground floors of buildings along all 30-metre-wide roads in Delhi. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d