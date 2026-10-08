Watch: #Reliance's #AkashAmbani Reveals #Jio Next Big Plans For #India

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, confirmed at the 10th India Mobile Congress 2026 that the Jio network now covers 99% of India’s living population for home internet services. He said the company now aims to expand coverage beyond the living population to the entire landmass of the country. Ambani reiterated Jio’s commitment to delivering the highest quality at the most affordable rates, stating that this principle has always defined the brand and will continue to guide its efforts. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d