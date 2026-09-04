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Watch: Rescue Operations Continue In #Nepal Amid Deadly Flash Floods | #Shorts

Rescue workers have pulled two persons alive from inside a tunnel at the #Trishuli 3A hydropower project in Nepal, ten days after devastating flash floods struck the country on 26 August. According to the rescue team, voices of more than one person were heard from inside the tunnel during today’s operation. The successful rescue comes amid ongoing search efforts in the flood-hit Trishuli area, where large-scale damage and missing persons have been reported.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2026, 07:06 PM IST
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Watch: Rescue Operations Continue In Nepal Amid Deadly Flash Floods
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