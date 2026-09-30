Watch: #SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Warns How Technology Can Aid #Investment Decisions

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has underlined that while technology can strengthen investment judgment, it cannot replace human accountability. Speaking on the role of algorithms in investment decisions, Pandey said someone must still understand the assumptions behind any model that contributes to a call. He stressed the importance of data quality, model governance, cyber resilience and the protection of client information. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d