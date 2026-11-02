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Watch: Severe #CyclonicStorm Murasu Approaches #AndhraPradesh Coast

Rough sea conditions are prevailing in

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2026, 02:52 PM IST
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Watch: Severe #CyclonicStorm Murasu Approaches #AndhraPradesh Coast
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