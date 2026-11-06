Watch: #ShashiTharoor Reacts To #Trump’s #Iran Strike Warning

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to US President Donald Trump’s warning of further strikes against Iran, saying Trump has the right to take such action and that election results will not affect this kind of decision. “He cannot be prevented by the US Congress or by anybody else,” Tharoor said, while cautioning about the potential consequences for oil supplies, inflation and the wider region. He also suggested the warning could be a way of strengthening America’s bargaining position for peace rather than an immediate intention to strike. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d