Watch: #Sitharaman Gives Fresh Insight Into Ongoing #India-#usa Trade Deal Talks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that negotiations on the India-US trade deal are still ongoing, though both sides appear to have reached a plateau beyond which further concessions may be very difficult. Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Sitharaman noted that while the talks continue, any additional give-and-take would depend on whether room remains to operate on either side. She indicated that both countries would explore possibilities if such flexibility exists. The remarks come amid continued efforts to finalise a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d