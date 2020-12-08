Subscribe
Home >Videos >Watch: Suresh Raina Cricket Academy holds trials in Jammu; lauds Abdul Samad

Watch: Suresh Raina Cricket Academy holds trials in Jammu; lauds Abdul Samad

Updated: 08 Dec 2020, 03:12 PM IST Prajwal Pariyar

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina’s cricket academy held trials for senior age group players in Jammu. Raina said that facilities need to improve at this level and a lot of work needs to be done. Raina was also all praise for Abdul Samad who played in the IPL this season. Raina added that Samad will also inspire many other players in the region. Watch the full video for all the details.