Watch: #Swiss President #GuyParmelin Arrives In #India With High-Level Business Delegation

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has arrived in India accompanied by a high-level business delegation. The visit, centred in Delhi, is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries. The presence of the business delegation underscores Switzerland’s interest in expanding commercial ties with India across key sectors. The visit comes amid ongoing efforts by both nations to deepen partnership in areas such as market access, investment facilitation and trusted supply chains. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d