Watch: Top #indianarmy Official Provides Key Insight Into Centre's #AgnipathScheme

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani confirmed that the Agnipath scheme in its current form will continue for the first four years and has not been discontinued. He explained that a new second engagement period of two years will give Agniveers not selected after the initial term a chance to serve longer in the Army, with the possibility of being enrolled as regular soldiers based on their experience, qualifications and skills. “This is a win-win situation for both,” the CDS said. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d