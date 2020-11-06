Watch: Top medical scientist answers all your Covid-19 vaccine questions

Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 11:32 PM IST

The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and said that interim results from a few vaccines can be expected this year. ‘Getting interim result means that the vaccine is working reasonably well and does not mean that the trials will stop. Positive results on interim analysis will allow the vaccine companies to approach their regulators & ask for permission to use these more widely,’ Dr. Kang said. Watch the full video for all the details.