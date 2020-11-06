Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Videos >Watch: Top medical scientist answers all your Covid-19 vaccine questions

Watch: Top medical scientist answers all your Covid-19 vaccine questions

Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 11:32 PM IST Livemint

The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and said that interim results from a few vaccines can be expected this year. ‘Getting interim result means that the vaccine is working reasonably well and does not mean that the trials will stop. Positive results on interim analysis will allow the vaccine companies to approach their regulators & ask for permission to use these more widely,’ Dr. Kang said. Watch the full video for all the details.