Watch: Trump Claims Conspiracy Behind America Oil Price Drop Post-Midterm Polls

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran now possesses little capacity to fire missiles, asserting that the Islamic Republic’s army, navy, and air force have been severely degraded since the outbreak of hostilities earlier this year. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony, Trump hailed Washington’s maritime enforcement against Iranian ports as the greatest naval blockade in history—claiming that more oil is currently transiting the Strait of Hormuz than before the war began.