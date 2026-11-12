Watch: #Trump Claims Record Progress On #Veterans’ Care And #Housing

US President Donald Trump said he is proud to have done more to improve care for America’s veterans than any president in modern history. Highlighting key achievements, Trump said the VA claims backlog was cut by nearly 70%, he signed the VA Home Loan Reform Act to protect veterans from foreclosure, and the administration secured housing for nearly 100,000 homeless veterans. Watch President Trump’s full remarks on veterans’ welfare and policy measures. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d