Watch: #Trump Describes #Iran as 'Failed Nation' Amid Ongoing #westasiaconflict

US President Donald Trump has described Iran as a “failed nation” while warning that the United States will still take strong action if required. Speaking in Washington DC, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is in “extremely good shape.” He reiterated that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, stating that if Tehran possessed one, “Israel would have been wiped out.” The remarks come amid ongoing tensions and military activity linked to the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security concerns. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d