Watch: #Trump First Reactions To #Republicans Losing #usmidtermelections To #Democrats

US President Donald Trump responded to Vice President JD Vance’s remarks linking the war with Iran to the Republicans’ 2026 midterm defeat. Trump said the conflict “drove the gasoline up a little bit for a short term” but insisted he would take the same decision again. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. You have no choice,” he said. On working with Democrats, who now control Congress, Trump said he would “get along… unless they want to be destructive,” adding that they had already reached out to talk. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d