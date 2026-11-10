Watch: Trump Introduces UFC Chief Dana White As White House Press Secretory Pick

President Donald Trump invited UFC CEO Dana White to the White House press briefing room on Monday and jokingly asked if he wanted to become press secretary. “Dana, would you like to be press secretary of the United States of America?” Trump asked. White politely declined, saying, “I do not want to be in politics, no.” Trump replied that he was “devastated.” Trump later indicated he had been “having fun” with the idea and was never seriously proposing the role. The appearance marked Trump’s first event in the briefing room in over six months.