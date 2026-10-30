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Watch: Trump Makes 'Disgusting' Remarks About Reporter's Looks Over Health Question

President Donald Trump lambasted a Reuters reporter on Thursday, calling him “disgusting” and telling him to “put yourself in shape, you look like hell.” The exchange happened as Trump landed back in Washington after a campaign rally in South Carolina. The reporter had asked why the president no longer plans to attend a Saturday rally in Kansas for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who is in a competitive reelection race.

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Published30 Oct 2026, 07:29 PM IST
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Trump Makes 'Disgusting' Remarks About Reporter's Looks Over Health Question
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