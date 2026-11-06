Watch: #Trump Provides Big Update On #Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Event

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying the sides are “going to be very close to settling.” “It’s going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine. It might involve all of Europe. It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone’s going to be thrilled,” Trump said. Watch President Trump’s full remarks on the prospects of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire and a broader European settlement. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d