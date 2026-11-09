Watch: Trump Publicly Defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Ongoing 'Affair' Row

US President Donald Trump defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, describing him as “a fine person” and saying he has not heard of him doing anything wrong. Asked whether Huang should stay in his role, Trump replied, “I think so. Oh yeah, sure.” He also indicated he may take Huang along on an upcoming Asia trip .Nvidia’s board is set to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency.