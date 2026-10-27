Watch: #Trump Reacts To #Brazil Election And #Lula’s Historic Win

US President Donald Trump has commented on Brazil’s presidential election, saying he is not running Brazil but the United States. “I like Lula. I get along with him very well. I just think it had a very bad look, the election, the way it was tabulated, with the extension given, it was very strange,” Trump said. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d