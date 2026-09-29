Watch: Trump’s Shoutout To Elon Musk As He Unveils AI-Powered Govt Website America.gov

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a new AI-powered website, America.gov, designed as a single portal for government services. He signed an executive order directing all federal agencies to integrate their public-facing systems with the platform so that interactions feed into what he called a “great, brilliant mind, a super mind.” The move deepens the administration’s embrace of artificial intelligence even as public skepticism over its economic and social impacts grows. Trump specifically thanked Elon Musk, saying he initially envisioned transforming government through technology and brought in the talent to make it happen.