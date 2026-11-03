Watch: #Trump Sends Another #Nuclear Warning To #Iran

US President Donald Trump criticised the previous administration for what he called record inflation and the highest prices in history. On Iran, he reiterated that the United States will not allow the country to obtain a nuclear weapon, stating that Tehran has recently said it will not pursue one. “We have no nuclear weapons for Iran. We’re not going to allow Iran ever to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d