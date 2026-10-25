Watch: Trump Vs Obama Explosive Clash Over America’s ‘Failed’ Iran War Amid Midterms

Former US President Barack Obama has criticised Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict, arguing that diplomacy had successfully constrained Tehran’s nuclear programme without military action. Obama said Americans are now paying the price for abandoning that approach. In a separate rally in Perry, Georgia, Trump defended his decision to leave the nuclear deal and claimed US operations had “obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity.”