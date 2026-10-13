Watch: Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Makes Her White House Debut

President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia held an unusually short first briefing with the media on Tuesday, lasting less than 15 minutes and calling on just three reporters — all from conservative outlets. Zacharia spent more than half the time reading prepared remarks, then took questions from Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail. She revealed that the administration has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, to resign following allegations of misconduct.