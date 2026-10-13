Subscribe

Watch: Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Makes Her White House Debut

President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia held an unusually short first briefing with the media on Tuesday, lasting less than 15 minutes and calling on just three reporters — all from conservative outlets. Zacharia spent more than half the time reading prepared remarks, then took questions from Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail. She revealed that the administration has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, to resign following allegations of misconduct.

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2026, 09:59 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Watch: Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Makes Her White House Debut
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Makes Her White House Debut
Advertisement
Read Next Story