Watch: Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near #MountEverest In #Nepal, 1 #Indian Killed

Two helicopters collided mid-air in Nepal’s Mount Everest region on Tuesday, killing one Indian national. The incident occurred in the base camp area of Mount Everest. The helicopters were operated by private firms Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air. Fishtail Air said its aircraft was carrying passengers rescued from the Everest region when it crashed while landing, while Dynasty Air’s helicopter was carrying only cargo. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d