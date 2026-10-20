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Watch: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Mumbai for 3-day India visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he discussed energy security and defence cooperation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their meeting in Mumbai, reaffirming the importance of the US-India strategic partnership.

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Published20 Oct 2026, 07:40 PM IST
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Watch: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Mumbai for 3-day India visit
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