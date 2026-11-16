Watch: Union Minister Reveals Why Govt Can't Reduce Fuel Prices In India Anytime Soon

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has said the Central Government has done everything it can to manage the fuel situation, and every state must also do its part. Addressing rising petrol and diesel prices, he pointed to global crude oil pressures and the ongoing war, noting that even if the conflict ends, prices cannot drop immediately due to a cooling-off period. Oil companies have already incurred losses of around ₹40,000-42,000 crore. Gopi also highlighted CNG supply disruptions causing long queues and said the priority is to restore normalcy. He has meetings scheduled with CPCL and oil companies in Chennai.