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Watch Vivian Balakrishnan's Fascinating Insight Into Why China Won't Miss The Bus On AI

Singapore's Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan said at the Asia Society that Asia widely speaks English because the region missed the previous industrial revolution. Expanding on his point behind why China won't back down from the AI race, he says they would not make the mistake of letting the West have control over an important technology in the upcoming decades. Watch.

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Published28 Sep 2026, 06:07 PM IST
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Vivian Balakrishnan's Fascinating Insight Into Why China Won't Miss The AI Bus
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