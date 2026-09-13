Watch: #XiJinping Departs #Delhi After Concluding #BRICSSummit2026 Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has departed New Delhi after participating in the BRICS Summit 2026. His two-day visit marked his first trip to India in seven years and included bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the multilateral summit proceedings. The visit focused on global governance, economic cooperation and efforts to stabilise India-China relations. Xi’s participation was among the key highlights of the high-level gathering hosted by India. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d