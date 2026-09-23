Watch: #Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu On 30 Years of Growth and #AI R&D

Zoho Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu reflects on the company’s 30-year journey, from its early days to the vast Chennai campus today. He stresses that growth came step by step through long-term R&D investment and talent retention. Vembu highlights Zoho’s expansion into AI, medical technology and semiconductors. On national priorities, he calls for greater R&D to master critical technologies and a decentralized, district-driven development model so that youth do not have to migrate to major cities for good jobs. H Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d