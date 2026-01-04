English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 02 2026 15:55:47
  1. ITC share price
  2. 350.15 -3.79%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.85 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 352.00 4.67%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 2,195.10 -1.04%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 403.10 1.36%
Business News/ Videos / 'Watched Maduro Eat, Sleep And...': How U.S. Delta Forces Captured Maduro Under Trump's Command

'Watched Maduro Eat, Sleep And...': How U.S. Delta Forces Captured Maduro Under Trump's Command

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 07:17 pm IST Livemint

U.S. authorities have released new details on a covert operation that ended with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores in American custody. The White House says the mission followed months of intelligence tracking and involved elite military and federal agencies working together across borders. Officials have confirmed the operation was authorised late Friday night and executed in the early hours, with repercussions now being felt across Latin America. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue