Business News/ Videos / 'Watched Maduro Eat, Sleep And...': How U.S. Delta Forces Captured Maduro Under Trump's Command

'Watched Maduro Eat, Sleep And...': How U.S. Delta Forces Captured Maduro Under Trump's Command

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 07:17 pm IST Livemint

U.S. authorities have released new details on a covert operation that ended with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores in American custody. The White House says the mission followed months of intelligence tracking and involved elite military and federal agencies working together across borders. Officials have confirmed the operation was authorised late Friday night and executed in the early hours, with repercussions now being felt across Latin America. Watch.