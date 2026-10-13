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Watcj: #PMModi Flags Global Supply Chain Issues Amid Ongoing #Wars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the unprecedented global challenges of the current decade, from the pandemic to multiple regional wars. “The very things that once connected the world are now becoming weapons — supply chains, energy, minerals, payments, technology are becoming instruments of pressure and dominance,” Modi said. He noted that a major question facing the world today is trust and confidence that supplies will continue when needed. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published13 Oct 2026, 03:03 PM IST
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Watcj: #PMModi Flags Global Supply Chain Issues Amid Ongoing #Wars
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