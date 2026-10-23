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‘We can’t control stock market risk, but can control our reaction': Nilesh Shah

Kotak Mahindra AMC MD Nilesh Shah explains with examples how to approach investing during difficult times and navigate stock market bumps.

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Published23 Oct 2026, 09:14 AM IST
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‘We can’t control stock market risk, but can control our reaction': Nilesh Shah
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