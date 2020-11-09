We’ve done a fantastic job in supply side amid Covid…: Max Life Insurance CEO

Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 05:42 PM IST

Prashant Tripathy, MD and CEO, Max Life Insurance ... morePrashant Tripathy, MD and CEO, Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic and recent regulatory developments have impacted the industry and consumers’ product choices. Speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, Tripathy explains what the industry is doing to maintain momentum of the supply side amid Covid-19. Watch the full video for more.